kneeling
- SportsHigh School Basketball Announcer Uses N-Word After Players KneelThe incident has led to a thorough investigation as to who is responsible.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCeltics & Heat Kneel For Anthem, NBA Players Speak On Capitol RiotDraymond Green, George Hill, Giannis Antetokoumpo, and other NBA players speak out about the Capitol breach.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRoger Goodell Says He Regrets Not Listening To Colin Kaepernick EarlierRoger Goodell says he wishes he had listened to Colin Kaepernick earlier.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield Reiterates His Plans To Kneel For The AnthemBaker Mayfield has been adamant in the past about wanting to support his teammates.By Alexander Cole
- TVShannon Sharpe Wants To End The Vilification Of Those Who Don't KneelShannon Sharpe just wants everyone to have the right to do as they wish.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMetta World Peace Says He Wouldn't Kneel For The National AnthemMetta World Peace says he wouldn't kneel for the National Anthem.By Cole Blake
- SportsHeat's Meyers Leonard Stands For Anthem: "My Patriotism Runs Deep"Meyers Leonard explains his decision to stand during the National Anthem.By Cole Blake
- SportsJonathan Isaac Explains Decision To Not Support Black Lives MatterJonathan Isaac caught quite a bit of flack for his actions last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKlay Thompson Goes After MLB Player Who Refused To KneelKlay Thompson had time for San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephon Tuitt Of The Steelers Says He's "Not Kneeling For The Flag"Stephon Tuitt made it clear that he won't be "kneeling for the flag" and he doesn't care what anyone has to say about it.By Erika Marie
- SportsDr. Dre Kneels Alongside Colin KaepernickDr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick linked up for a powerful photo.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Ditka Lashes Out Against Anthem KneelersMike Ditka is taking an old fashioned approach to the concept of the National Anthem.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYG Portrays Colin Kaepernick In Kneeling Cover Art For New SongYG throws on a 49ers uniform and kneels on the cover of his new single "SWAG."By Alex Zidel
- SportsFormula 1 Drivers Kneel In Protest Against Racism Prior To First RaceFormula 1 is looking to make a statement about racism.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Claims NFL Must Apologize To Colin KaepernickLeBron James was a big fan of Colin Kaepernick's protest efforts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Trump Has A Warning For The NFLPresident Donald Trump is remaining consistent on his stance against kneeling.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGregg Popovich Labels Roger Goodell & NFL Owners As "Hypocritical"Gregg Popovich calls out Roger Goodell and the NFL owners for being hypocrites regarding social justice.By Cole Blake