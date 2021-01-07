Yesterday, Americans and the international community alike looked on as a violent mob stormed in the U.S. Capitol, breaching security and breaking windows to gain access to the building. There, pro-Trump protestors who organized the protest that led to the eventual storming looted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office and posed for pictures at her desk, among many other destructive acts. Many have already chimed in to comment on the acts of domestic terrorism, with Meek Mill being the latest addition to the growing list of celebrities speaking out.

Meek shared a shot of a protestor who had managed to make it all the way down to the floor of the House. Preceding with a devil emoji paired with an American flag, the Philadelphia-bred rapper captioned the post, declaring the United States, "might be the most racist country in the world, adding that he "lost hope seeing this today!!!!!!"

He continued, "We about to take some 757’s to Africa give America a break!," suggesting the Black community in the United States charter the commercial jets and leave the country.

The violence at the Capitol resulted in one protestor being shot in the chest and in critical condition before succumbing to her injury later that day. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all stepped forward to condemn the violence at the Capitol as well.

