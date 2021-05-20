The storyline of Black Ink Crew has nothing on what's going down in real life. Reality television star Ceaser Emanuel has been having a rough week as he, his ex, and his kids have been going at it on social media. Previously, Ceaser and Crystal Torres's teen daughter Cheyenne accused her father of abuse. The 17-year-old reportedly claimed that Ceaser grabbed her while he was in the shower and "stomped her out." This week, the drama reignited when those family issues once again resurfaced and Crystal blasted Ceaser, accusing him of using their personal lives as a storyline for Black Ink Crew.

Crystal got on Instagram Live and accused her ex of sending both her and their daughter a cease and desist letter so they wouldn't be able to speak about the incident. However, Ceaser didn't appreciate the allegations and is taking the mother of his child to court for defamation.

According to TMZ, Ceaser denies the accusations that he physically abused his daughter and stated that he was only disciplining her. The reported court documents also show that Ceaser called his ex a liar and said that the letter he sent to her came from the Department of Family & Child Services, clearing him of any wrongdoing and refuting their claims of abuse. However, he said, Crystal didn't cease publicly calling him out, resulting in his reputation being tarnished and him missing out on business opportunities.

VH1 has also reportedly stepped in to launch their own internal investigation into the allegations, thus halting production of Black Ink Crew New York. Endorsement deals have reportedly fallen through, as well, and the reported charitable work he does with organizations specialing in programs for underprivileged children has been affected.

He's seeking damages, but it's unclear just how much he's looking for in a judgment. Ceaser is reportedly scheduled to hold a press conference, but Crystal is said to have a temporary restraining order against him that includes contact, harassment, or "family offense." Crystal reportedly refused to comment on the lawsuit, but you can swipe below to hear her side of the story.

