Black Ink Crew was the first of its kind for VH1 when it debuted in 2013 and it has helped make a team of New York tattooist international stars. The reality show began with Ceaser Emanuel's single shop and has helped the tattoo mogul develop a series of Black Ink studios around the country, not to mention spin-offs in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Emanuel has always made it clear that his goal was to rise to the top with his longtime friends by his side, but he's revealed to Distractify that he and Walter Miller no longer speak to one another. Walt was a regular fixture on Black Ink Crew as he was both one of Emanuel's best friends and often operated as shop manager. However, Ceaser now claims that Walt was caught stealing money.

Ceaser's 125th shop in New York suffered a break-in and soon, he discovered that there were cash and tools missing. Walt was working in the shop that day and Ceaser had a suspicion that Walt was involved. Business partner and friend Ted looked over the surveillance footage and confirmed that Walt was the culprit. After being confronted, Walt admitted to stealing $5,000.

"It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin'," said Ceaser. "Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f*ck the whole thing up."

“I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie, it broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV sh*t," Ceaser continued. "This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life."

