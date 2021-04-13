He may have passed away, but DMX's legacy lives on. The 50-year-old rapper's death has shocked not only a community of fans but an industry that he's been a part of for decades. Longtime supporters of Earl Simmons-Dark Man X have witnessed the twists and turns of his life's journey, but they've stood by his side throughout. After watching the joyful, and hopeful rapper appear on Verzuz with Snoop Dogg last year, fans were excited for what he had in store for the future. Now, we all celebrate his contributions to the culture.

As admirers share their favorite DMX stories, the loved ones of the rapper are leaning on one another for support during this difficult time of transition. They've understandably been tight-lipped about family matters, but his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, recently received her latest tattoo in honor of the man she loved.

Above the stylized "X" tattoo, Lindstrom also has the words "Dog Love." The ink was reportedly completed by Black Ink Crew New York's Krystal Kills who shared a touching message about her work. "I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," wrote Krystal. "Your light was unmatchable. [praying hands emoji] @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it."

"The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family," Krystal added to her post. "REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx#ruffryders." Lindstrom and DMX share a four-year-old son. Check out the post below.

