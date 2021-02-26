Casanova has been going through a rough time as he is currently in prison on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The rapper was recently denied bond, and to stay grounded, he has been receiving frequent visits from his wide Swaggy Jazzy who has offered numerous updates on his condition.

The rapper has been able to use social media during his time in jail, and recently, he had some strong words for those who have shown him fake love. In fact, it seems like Casanova hasn't been getting very few visits, which has been disheartening considering he isn't too far outside of the city.

"They saying free me on the internet, I'm a hour away ain't get a visit yet...hope that don't go over your head...," Casanova explained. The rapper shared a similar sentiment in screenshots that were posted to Instagram but ultimately deleted. In these screenshots, Casanova reposted his own tweets that shared quotes like "Keep your personal business to yourself and move in silence. Remember, your friends got friends you don't f*** with."

Dealing with something of this magnitude can certainly mess with someone's mental health, so hopefully, Casanova's support system pulls through for him. As for his case, we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates on the proceedings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images