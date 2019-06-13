For the last year, Cardi B has been in the headlines on a regular basis. The superstar from the Bronx has a personality the size of Jupiter and she's not afraid to be herself in the media. Her signature sound effects have taken over the world and her music is making her an even bigger star by the day. A few days ago, she started complaining about one of the side effects she's experiencing from her plastic surgery. Cardi had gotten liposuction and a breast augmentation to get back to her peak look but she's not entirely happy about the size of her feet after all the procedures she had. Showing the world her swollen ankles, Cardi earned plenty of grossed-out reactions and we've decided to round up a few of the best.

When Cardi B showed off her feet on social media, she was likely prepared for the replies she would be getting. One commenter said that the rapper is walking around with "blimps on her feet" while another questioned if she's supposed to feel bad for the artist. After all, she chose to have cosmetic surgery to alter how she looks so should she be prepared to face the consequences?

A popular plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow, urged Cardi B to think harder about getting surgical procedures to alter her appearance in the future. People are worried that she's suffering from this strange side effect and are hoping she would stop getting surgery altogether. She seems happy to oblige, notifying fans that she'll be hitting the gym more often instead.

