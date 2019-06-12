This past weekend Cardi B shared an image of her swollen feet to Twitter. The photo was a way to keep her followers updated on the serious side effects that can happen after undergoing cosmetic surgery especially if you don't take care of yourself. Now that the image has made its rounds on the web, Dr. Terry Dubrow of Botched has shared his own comments on the image, expressing some concerns.

"The question is, why is she still having complications this far out for a breast augmentation and liposuction," Terry pondered, as seen in the video below. "The fact that her legs are still this swollen indicates that there's more going on than we're actually hearing about."



Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

If Terry could tell Cardi anything it would be to remind her that plastic surgery is as serious as any other prodecure such as cardiac surgery. The recovery must be treated the same way.

Earlier today, Cardi B shared on Twitter that she's been hitting the gym regularly and will never go under the knife again - the post-op must have been really bad.

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since," she wrote.