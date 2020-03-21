Say what you will about Cardi B but you can't deny her influence. She's done what a lot of people haven't and continues to defy public opinion on a regular basis. Now, she's also one of the most influential people on the Internet with essentially everything she does finding its way into the news cycle.

Last week, Cardi B went on a rant on Instagram reminding everyone just how real Coronavirus is. "I don't know how this shit went from Wuhan, China and now it's on tour," she said in the now-viral rant. Though the rant was done out of fear of what this Coronavirus madness could do to the world, it turned into a banger that's been doing some serious numbers on the iTunes charts. According to Billboard, the song, produced by DJ iMarkkeyz, is slated to make its debut on the Billboard Digital Songs sales tally and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.

Though there aren't many people whose rants have made commercial waves on the Billboard chart, Cardi B has pledged that the proceeds for the song will be donated to charity which DJ iMarkkeyz agreed with on Twitter.

Cardi B's rant always made waves on news channels in China which made the Bronx-bred rapper extremely happy. Check out the song below and stay tuned for updates on the charts.