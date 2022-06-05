Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together into the world back in September. Both have been very public about their love for Wave Set Cephus, whose name reportedly was thought of by his dad. In a collective statement after his birth, the couple said, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Time flies, and now Wave is 9 months old. It seems his mother can barely believe it. Cardi posted a series of heartwarming photos of Wave onto IG yesterday. "Happy 9 months Wave," she wrote. "My baby growing too fast on me."

In a couple of the photos, Wave rocks a chain that's almost the size of his head. Cardi had shown off the piece, which is a shark surfing a cresting wave, in a tweet back in April. Apparently Wave's got a lot more where that came from. Elliot Elliante reportedly gave the child tennis chains, diamond studs, and a Miami link chain which, along with the wave piece, all total about $200,000.

Meanwhile, it seems the love between Cardi and Offset is as strong as ever. The two went out in style for a romantic date night, and Offset claims that Cardi is his favorite meal. Just this past week the two went on a baecation, and Cardi returned to her stripper roots in front of her husband.

Check out the entirety of Cardi B's 9 month celebration post below. Here's to many more.