Offset may allegedly be on the outs with his partners in rhyme, Quavo and Takeoff, but at least he and his wife, Cardi B, are doing better than ever months after the birth of their second child together, Wave Set Cephus.

In case you missed it, internet sleuths noticed that the husband and wife duo appeared to have unfollowed the other two Migos after they teased a new single, "Hotel Lobby," which has since arrived along with a must-see music video.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

Akademiks has shared that he thinks the drama is all just part of an elaborate scheme to drum up more attention for the track, but nonetheless, Offset has been spotted out and about without Takeoff and Quavo more and more frequently as of late.

First, we saw him catching up with Kanye West and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 runway, looking as fashionable as ever, and now, the popular TikTok account @thepeoplegallery_ has shared a clip with the Father of 4 hitmaker revealing his favourite meal.





"My favourite meal? Food-wise?" the rapper asked in response. After taking a moment to ponder, he said with confidence, "My bitch!" before clapping his hand and eliciting an excited scream from the man behind the camera.

After the clip surfaced on @theneighborhoodtalk, some users criticized Set for calling Cardi his "bitch" although the general consensus seemed to be that the internet is happy to see the hip-hop stars showing one another so much love after their rocky past.

Elsewhere in the TikTok, Offset revealed the details of his OOTD – check it out above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.