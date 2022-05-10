Days after she rocked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a gold Versace dress, Cardi B stepped out in a neon pink Balenciaga look, proving to fans that her wardrobe really is a sight to behold. The 29-year-old put together the bright outfit in celebration of Mother's Day, and as it turns out, her husband, Offset, and oldest child, Kulture, even pulled out all the stops to make sure they matched the family matriarch.

The Migos member sported a bright green Balenciaga windbreaker ($2,390), which he dressed down with a pair of distressed jeans, dad sneakers, and black sunglasses. Cardi's lingerie-inspired mini dress cost $2,250, according to Page Six Style, and her fluorescent yellow boots were $2,150. Finally, the "Money" hitmaker popped on some $450 rectangle sunglasses, as well as her flashy new Audemars Piguet watch from her man.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

4-year-old Kulture carried a $2,300 Balenciaga shoulder bag in neon yellow on her arm, providing a pop of colour to her white tracksuit and denim jacket.

The pair's youngest – 8-month-old Wave Set – appears to have stayed home for their Sunday night outing, although the family has been more forthcoming about sharing him on social media as of late.





Over on her Instagram page, Cardi B uploaded a photo dump thanking her husband, children, and little sister Hennessy Carolina for their thoughtful gifts. "Beautiful chaos," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts. Thank you @hennessycarolina for my flowers and LV gift."





In other news, Cardi recently had to shut down rumours that she and Billie Eilish were beefing at the Met Gala – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

