Before she became a world-famous superstar rapper, Bronx-raised artist Cardi B was dancing at exotic clubs in New York and prepping for a career in reality television as part of the cast of Love & Hip Hop. There have been many stories told about her days as a dancer and sometimes, fans of the rapper share old photos of her from that era on social media. This week, Cardi posted her own throwback from 2014, throwing it back in the photo with a carpet of dollar bills on the floor. Her post sparked a new trend on Twitter, with fans sharing a similar picture and using it as a meme to describe how rich they would be if defending their favorite artist was a full-time job.

Over the years, many music fans have had to defend their favorites on occasion after they dropped a subpar song or did something questionable in public. With cancel culture still going strong, this has been a little more frequent in recent years. After Cardi posted her throwback stripper photo, it went viral with fans using it and adding captions, reading, "Me if defending [insert artist's name] was a job" to communicate how wealthy they would be for simply stanning their favorites.

As the trend continues to grow and go viral, check out Cardi's post below, as well as a bunch of spin-off tweets from other people.