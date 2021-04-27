At this stage in the social media game, no one is surprised by anything that Freddie Gibbs posts. The Grammy-nominated rapper isn't unfamiliar with getting into trouble over his social media content, and last year, he was even reportedly banned from Instagram...again. The censorship came as a surprise to Gibbs at the time, but he paid it no mind and moved his antics over to Twitter.

On Monday (April 26), Freddie Gibbs launched into the week by posting two videos of a group of women fighting. In the clips, women are seen rolling around on the ground and throwing punches, some half-naked with one woman actively hitting someone while fully nude. "Is this a fight or an orgy? [crying laughing emoji]" Gibbs wrote as a caption.



Cassidy Sparrow / Stringer / Getty Images

Throughout the day, Gibbs received backlash over his posts, with some people jumping in his mentions to condemn him allegedly exploiting the women. Gibbs didn't respond directly to any one person, but he offered up a thought. "I love pissing fake woke Twitter off y’all never do sh*t in real life," he said. "I posted a group of naked b*tches fighting and ain’t none of y’all check on they mental health."

Now, fans of Gibbs were quick to laugh at his critics, but the rapper faced the select few who turned him into a trending topic after there were talks of him being "canceled." His fans made it clear that Gibbs isn't going anywhere, and almost 12 hours later, Gibbs has returned to the trending topic circle.

We won't be posting his fight video here for obvious reasons, but Gibbs has defiantly kept it up on his Twitter. You can read through responses to Gibbs's "cancelation" below.



