Cardi B wasn't present at this past weekend's American Music Awards but it's all for good reason since she's updated fans on Instagram that she's been in the studio every day and night working on new music. The "Money" rapper won this year's Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist - the same win she pulled in last year - and since she couldn't' be there she presented her acceptance speech with a video to her feed.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

"I wanna say thank you everybody for voting for me for this AMA award, I’m so grateful that I won this AMA award," she said, as seen in the clip below. “I’m sorry to my fans that I’ve really been off the scene. I’ve been busy every f—ing night, every motherf—ing day in the studio. I haven’t been able to, you know, put a nice wig on, wax my mustache, even do my nails, my f—ing eyebrows is f—ed up, so you know, I’ve been a little bit off the scene and everything because I’ve just been a little bit off, just focusing so I can deliver some good ol’ music for y’all in 2020.”

Cardi B is up for another award at the upcoming Grammys as her and Offset's "Clout" collaboration got nominated for Best Rap Performance.