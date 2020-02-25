For the first few months of her life, Kulture Kiari Cephus' appearance was kept a secret from fans of Cardi B and Offset. The 1-year-old daughter of the celebrity couple was covered with emojis or not posted at all as the rappers made it their priority to protect her from the media vultures they both love to bash. Living in the public eye, and especially keeping a healthy relationship in it, can be excruciatingly difficult. Cardi and Set have been through their fair share of dramatic ordeals but, at this stage of their lives, the tide has calmed and nothing has affected their bond in a minute. Still though, Mama Bear Bardi feels a need to shield her daughter from the critics, clapping back at a hater on Twitter after the toddler's looks were called into question.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

I don't know what kind of adult is comfortable bashing children online for their looks but, damn, y'all gotta really chill out here. Cardi B caught wind of a woman on her page who was talking trash about her daughter, saying that Kulture is "not the cutest." That warranted a response from the protective 27-year-old.

"My daughter is very much the cutest bitch so sit down with your overgrown gums," wrote the songstress in response, bringing her own ammo to the fight. "You lucky I am a change woman [sic] I woulda violated your kids so bad you would hate your baby father for makin them. Don't try my kid," she added in a second, since-deleted tweet.

While she got rid of the evidence of the aforementioned posts, she kept one photo of her daughter up for the world to marvel at her beauty, asking "who ain't cute" in the caption.