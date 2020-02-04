Cardi B's Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 dropped in 2017 and was the follow-up to her debut mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1. The tape is equipped with 10 tracks, most notably "Lick" featuring Offset from the days the duo sparked their connection. By this point, everyone's aware of Cardi B's glow-up that was due to her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The album has become Spotify's most-streamed female album, hit platinum and became one of the longest-charting female rap albums.



While we patiently wait for more to come from Cardi B and her bars, the "Be Careful" rapper has come through to show love to her past track and her impeccable glow up. In the clip below, you can see Cardi strutting in an all-purple get up while her track "Bronx Season" plays softly. "When you got tricks that buys you purses and shoes but you still live in the projects," she captioned the post.

"I have my cool, calm, and collective songs. Just missing a couple of more club hits, but we getting there," Cardi said of her next album's progress. "I'm not sure, I can never put a date on it," she stated. "When you feel like you got those songs that's when it's gonna come out. I cannot put a date on my ears. When I feel like I have it, that's when."