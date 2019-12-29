As reported by XXL, according to music info Twitter account @chartdata, Cardi B's 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy is the most streamed female rap album in Spotify's history. The album reportedly has over 2.8 billion streams on the platform, largely due to the success of Cardi's track "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, which has 974,657,660 streams alone at the moment.

Though Spotify has yet to confirm this alleged accomplishment, it's pretty incredible when compared to fellow prominent female rapper, Nicki Minaj, and her 2014 album Pink Friday, which has 1.8 billion streams on Spotify. While this, of course, is still a massive amount of streams, Cardi almost doubling these numbers with 4 years less time to do so is impressive. Invasion of Privacy won the 2019 Grammy award for "Best Rap Album," and was named The Best Album of 2018 by Time Magazine. It went gold the same day it was released, and was eventually certified platinum.

Cardi recently marvelled at how much success she has managed to achieve despite her relatively short career as a rapper, after finding out that she was one of the decade's most commercially successful hip hop acts. Sharing a photo of the list, that is based off RIAA certifications, on Instagram, Cardi wrote, "Almost 3 years in the game ! Sooo proud of myself .Im anxious and excited for 2020.Thank you everyone who supports my music .Momma Bardi loves you ....now back to bed I go."