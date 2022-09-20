It's no secret that Cardi B is a fan of Beyoncè's latest album Renaissance. Since the album was released in July, the Grammy Award winning rapper has shared several videos on her social media pages with the groundbreaking record playing in the background. On Monday (September 19), Cardi shared a of herself riding in the back of a vehicle, singing along to Beyonce's "Plastic Off The Sofa" as she rubbed on husband Offset's face.

Offset and Cardi B arrive at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After finishing her serenade, she asked the "Code" rapper, "Babe, you think I could sing?" Offset quickly affirmed his wife, "You got some vocals. You be playing, but you really probably could do it." The sweet video comes just days after Cardi took to social media to show off her autographed vinyl copy of Renaissance, handwritten by the Queen herself. "To: Cardi B,"the Houston native penned. "Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."

Cardi gushed about the special gift, exclaiming, "Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it bitch! It’s so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it. Anybody who gets motherf*cking next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf*cking sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special."

This isn't the first time the Bronx rapper showed the Guinness World Record breaker some love. During an Instagram Live session in July, 55,000 viewers tuned in as Cardi sang her own, rated R rendition of "Break My Soul." The next, she took to Twitter to reveal how awkward the Live was, tweeting, “Beyonce Hurd me singing you won’t break my hole and now I’m embarrassed."

Check out it out below.