Recent comments made by Joe Budden about how Cardi B is spending her time caused the "Up" rapper to issue a response. There have been irregular updates about Cardi's forthcoming album for some time, but just because she hasn't launched an album rollout doesn't mean she isn't hard at work. Cardi has been busy with business partnerships, music collaborations, hosting award shows, working in the studio, raising a family, and much more, but Budden suggested that she has downtime to do whatever she likes.

"I have mad time because I'm not doing an album and I have all the money in the world, so much so, you see me every month trying to give it away," Budden said on his podcast, seemingly speaking as Cardi. "I'm giving Offset money, I'm buying a house over here, a house over here, I'm paying for funerals." Many didn't interpret Budden's comments as disrespectful, but Cardi didn't seem pleased.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Later, Cardi uploaded a video where she directly addresses the comments.

"I heard something about me and I don't like that. I don't know why motherf*ckers assuming sh*t about me and I really don't motherf*cking like that," said Cardi. "I'm hearing, right, that a little bird was talking about me and practically was saying that I'm not doing anything because I don't have an album out and all that sh*t. It's like, listen, if y'all want an album from me, you can just say that, but what y'all not gonna motherf*ckin' say about me or make me look like is I'm a lazy b*tch because no b*tch right now, nobody is overworking me."

"Right now what I'm doing is, is setting for my motherf*cking future so I won't have to motherf*ckin' work hard, work as hard as that comes," she added. "I have a lot of business ventures." She mentioned her whipped cream, Facebook Watch series, and Reebok deal, as well as stated that she's a full, hands-on mother who isn't just posing for photos with her kids for social media clout.

Watch Cardi B's video below.