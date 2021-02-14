Cardi B got the internet riled up this past week when she said that men don't deserve to be spoiled on Valentine's Day. Her argument centered around the idea that the holiday is mostly for the ladies and that men need to step up their effort if they want anything close in return. "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day,nut the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift. Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass," she wrote.

Despite this, Offset didn't seem to care about his wife's proclamation as he surprised her on Saturday night with a lovely Valentine's Day gift while on vacation. In the Instagram video below, you can see how Offset decked out the beach house in roses, while also providing her with a $20,000 gift from Chanel. Overall, Cardi seemed to be incredibly grateful about it all, and even took to IG to thank her husband for the big day.

"Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip @offsetyrn .Your right I need to take my mind off work for a lil bit and live life. I can’t wait for the rest of the day (even tho I’m still drunk from last night. Love & appreciate you," Cardi wrote.

As for Offset's gift, we're unsure as to what Cardi was able to get him. Considering the number of roses she got, it's safe to say Offset received a lawn's worth of grass.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy