One of the biggest holidays in February is Valentine's Day, and now that we are only a couple of days away, social media is about to be flooded with gushy posts, special V-Day releases, and hot takes on the romantic holiday. Cardi B, who has been enjoying the success of her latest single "Up" and also hinting at an imminent release for her sophomore album, recently came through with a polarizing take of her own about Valentine's Day gift-giving.

Yesterday afternoon, the "WAP" rapper engaged offered her opinion on whether men should receive gifts on Valentine's Day, saying, "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day,nut the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Twitter users have been responding to Cardi's controversial tweet ever since, with many tweets fervently agreeing with the Invasion of Privacy artist and several others presenting worthwhile counterarguments.

All of the discourse surrounding Cardi's original tweet inspired her to get back on Twitter today and clear the air about her initial statements. In a short series of tweets, she explained that it's all about reciprocity. When one user tries to roast her about buying Offset a Lamborghini, she claps back by revealing a hefty list of gifts that she has received from the FATHER OF 4 rapper. In another tweet, she clarifies that as long as a guy gets a girl a really nice gift, then he should expect to receive something decent as well.

Do you think that there are unwritten rules, like the one that Cardi is referring to, regarding Valentine's Day gifts?