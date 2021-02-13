Kulture lives a pretty glamorous life for a toddler, getting her first Birkin bag at the ripe age of two. Of course, it helps when your parents are both multi-millionaires and love elaborate, grandiose displays of wealth. As a pre-Valentine's Day surprise, Offset showered two of the most important women in his life with affection.

On Friday (February 12), Cardi shared a series of videos on her Instagram story surveying Offset's elaborate surprise for both her and Kulture. Walking through their Atlanta home together, Kulture and Cardi were both ecstatic to see their living room was filled with beautiful floral arrangements. The decorations continued to each of their respective bedrooms, where Offset left a rose petal display in the shape of a heart on the bed, along with "Love" balloons.

The decorations look professionally done, although Offset claimed to have designed the surprise on his own in this video. The Migos rapper also shared an adorable photo on his Instagram page today (February 13) hand-in-hand with Kulture as they walked on a beautiful white sand beach in front of palm trees. The Georgia native captioned the shot, "Walks on the beach with [Kulture Kiari]," tagging the toddler's Instagram page ran by Cardi.

It seems like Offset and Cardi have found their way back to love after announcing and subsequently calling off their divorce last year. Happy Valentine's Day to the happy family!

[via]