Back in December, a popular Twitter trend was born as it was believed that the Winter Solstice on December 21st would bring about superpowers for the black community. The entire ordeal led to some funny memes and an overall good time on the platform. For Offset, this trend was to be taken quite literally as, over the past couple of months, he has seemingly been working on a new move that has impressed Cardi B and will probably impress some of his fans.

In the clip below, Offset can be seen on the beach, where he is being filmed by Cardi. Eventually, Offset goes into a full-on Gymnastics routine as he does a cartwheel and even a backflip. Cardi and Offset's friends were extremely impressed by the whole thing, as you can hear from the reactions. On IG, Offset referred to the routine as "My December 21 Powers."

Offset, Cardi, and Kulture have been enjoying a vacation in paradise as of late, and by all accounts, it seems like they are having a pretty fun time. The winter can be a pretty dark time, especially in February, so it's always nice to getaway.

Moving forward, perhaps we will see Offset improve upon his gymnastic talents in the future.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1