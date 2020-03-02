Offsetmade his acting debut on NCIS: LA this weekend alongside the GOAT, LL Cool J. The rapper took on the role of Kadri Kashan Khan who is "an undercover CIA Officer working for years in the Sinai Peninsula" to track the drug trafficking ring. NCIS: LA marked Offset's first actual acting gig since he did play himself along with Takeoff and Quavo on FX's Atlanta.

The rapper received praise across the board from people like his cousin Quavo as well as his wifey, Cardi B. She hit the 'Gram with a photo of Offset and LL Cool J on the set of NCIS: LA and simply captioned it, "Sooo proud of you." Cardi recently jumped into the film industry last year with her role as Diamond in Hustlers.

Not only did Cardi share praise for her but LL Cool J also commended Offset for his work on the set, especially since the Migos rapper wasn't a typecast. "Proud of my Lil brother making his dreams happen!!! @OffsetYRN‘s acting debut on tomorrow’s episode of #NCISLA!! When you’re in Hip-Hop, some people only expect you to play a gangster or a thug but my man is breaking type!!!" He said.

Of course, Offset thanked LL Cool J for bringing him onto the team. Perhaps Offset will be jumping into more television roles soon.