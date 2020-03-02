Offset can officially lock in the title of thespian under his belt as the Migos rapper recently made in debut on the small in a prominent supporting role (save for a minor appearance in Donald Glover's Atlanta) on a recent episode of NCIS: LA.

Generally, the appearance was well-received with the Atlanta emcee flexing his talents across the board. Most recently, NCIS star LL Cool J congratulated Offset on a job well done, making note of the fact that Offset stepped outside of the box that Hollywood often confines rappers to.

"When you’re in Hip-Hop, some people only expect you to play a gangster or a thug but my man is breaking type," LL said.

In the "Alsiyadun" episode, Offset takes on the role of Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA agent monitoring terrorist activity in the Sinai Peninsula.

Offset soon responded by thanking the veteran rapper and actor for helping him, alluding to LL assisting in helping him get on the show in the first place.

"THANK YOU BIG BRO FOR BRINGING ME ON THE TEAM," penned Offset. "YOU'RE A MAN OF YOUR WORD. THIS IS A MAJOR HIGHLIGHT OF MY CAREER. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR MAKING THIS EXPERIENCE HAPPEN SCOTT GEMILL, @NCISDIR DENNIS AND THE REST OF THE CREW AT @NCIS_CBS."