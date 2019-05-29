Cardi B is one of the most popular artists in the entire world so you can bet your top dollar that she's making tons of money each time she gets booked to perform. With the number of hits she has in her arsenal, she can confidently run her own arena tour and makes millions each night but because of her plastic surgery complications, the star was forced to cancel some shows recently. During a live-stream this week, Bardi admitted that her surgery scars are healing well on the outside from her breast augmentation but she can't say the same about the scar tissue inside. She wanted to apologize to her fans who had booked off their schedules to watch her live because, as per her doctor's orders, she needs to give herself time to heal.



During the video, Cardi revealed that with each cancelled show, she's losing millions of dollars. "I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows," said the rapper during her live-stream. "A lot of money like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows. But like health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."

She also defended herself against critics who don't understand why she got plastic surgery. She says that because she's in this line of work, she's a 24/7 entertainer and doesn't have the time to work out and target certain areas on her body. Thus, she decided to get liposuction for a quick fix.

