Cardi B is not one to shy away from attention or sharing some of her most intimate moments on social media. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave her 70 million followers a candid, perhaps too candid, look at her beauty routine, including documenting a skin bleaching session on her genitals.

The 27-year-old shared the interesting footage to her Instagram story Monday as she took fans through her beautification process, narrating the whole process of course. “I am bleaching my f–king cootie cat,” Cardi tells fans in the clip only displaying her legs. “I’m in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star made sure to clarify that she only bleaches these regions of her body and did not condone bleaching other parts of the body. “I don’t believe in body bleaching, I just believe in like underarm, or like your vagina, maybe your a–hole,” she continued. “I like my brown a–hole. But yeah like totally I’m getting my vagina bleached.”

The Grammy-winner also got her top lip waxed and documented the process as well. The treatments were done by an esthetician at Cardi’s Atlanta home, where she lives with Migos rapper Offset and their 1-year-old daughter Kulture.

The megastar has been making quite the bodily enhancements during the lockdown, debuting a giant new back tattoo in June as well as several new piercings.

