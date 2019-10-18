The Bardi Gang is a real group of individuals who go hard for Cardi B and all of her endeavors. It's safe to say the "Money" rapper's rise to fame is in part due to her day ones who've been riding with her since her reality TV show moments and wild Instagram uploads - that are still very much apart of her persona.

The 27-year-old knows how to show love right back since she re-shared a photo to Instagram that sees a fans crazy tattoo of Cardi's face on her right thigh. "Wow 😱😱😱Lets link! Free cardi tickets for life. You even [invirted] to my family events," Cardi captioned the image. It's unclear just who the woman is that decided to have Cardi's face permanently on her body but it's going to be quite easy to prove who the real fan is.

In other Cardi news, she recently revealed her plans for the rest of the year. "My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for tour. I'm already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good," she said. "After my tour, I want to have a kid. I wanna have another kid."