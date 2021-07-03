Cardi B recently announced that she will be having a second child and it's clear that she and Offset are extremely excited about this new gift. While the two have had their differences over the last couple of years, they have been able to work things out and they are now a hip-hop power couple that seemingly takes on any challenge that is thrown their way. Their first child Kulture is growing up fast and when it comes to her relationship with Cardi B, there is no denying that it is a playful one.

Having said that, Cardi has no issue with giving her daughter a hard time, just for the fun of it. Perhaps the best example of this came yesterday as Cardi posted a video on Instagram of herself laughing at Kulture for absolutely no reason. In the clip, Kulture gets visibly frustrated with Cardi although it ends up being a cute moment between the two.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

With a second child on the way, Kulture will have a young sibling to play with and we're sure it is going to lead to some adorable moments. Cardi's bond with her child has been precious to watch and we're sure it will be even more so with two kids in the household.

You can check out the clip of Cardi laughing at Kulture, below.