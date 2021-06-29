The previous beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj seems like old news, but there are still moments when their fanbases blow life into the embers of controversy. Years ago, the ladies participated in a fight that went down in Hip Hop and fashion history, but they've both seemed to have moved forward from the animosity, at least publicly.

Internet personality and Love & Hip Hop star Jessie Woo was sharing a few thoughts recently and revived the drama by saying that she was "spilling tea" regarding an alleged interaction she had years ago. "I met someone that was on Cardi's team back in 2017 and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah like, 'Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out.'"



Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Contributor / Getty Images

"That was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened," Woo continued, referencing the infamous fight between the ladies and their teams at New York Fashion Week back in 2018. "I remember just thinking to myself, yo, so-and-so told me this is what they were trying to do."

Jessie Woo went on to speak about women in the industry going at it, and after Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip, Cardi B jumped in the comments to defend her name, team, and career. "The lies !!! I hate that I gotta address sh*t that is so irrelevant," said the rapper. "Jessie woo is the same person that I got on my dm askin me advise because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her."

"If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well ?" Cardi asked. "No matter how stressful my 3 years of litigation when with my old managers was I know he will never say that since he a Queens nikka and the last thing in our head was another woman when we was just trying to make it which we did .And yes I got the dms !"

Check out the clip of Woo's video, as well as Cardi's response, below.