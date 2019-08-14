One of the main talking points in hip-hop this week has been Nicki Minaj's recent episode of Queen Radio. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of her radio debut, the Queen made sure to be as dramatic as humanly possible, inviting Joe Budden and his podcast gang onto the show and absolutely tearing him apart for his past critique of her. After kicking Budden off of the show, she actually visited his own studio to chat further about their differences and during their sit-down conversation, many believe she threw some subtle shade at Cardi B.

"I still had to go through these things because of people like you who made a sport out of tearing down a young, black woman who's done nothing but come in this game with an authentic come up, writing raps, and doing what the fuck was really necessary. No Instagram, no reality shows, no sucking DJ's dicks," said the superstar to Budden.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

If you take a look at Cardi B's career trajectory, she made it big off of Love & Hip Hop... a reality show. She also earned much of her following from Instagram before her musical success and as for the DJ comment, she could be referring to Cardi's relationship with Pardison Fontaine, who has written with the rapper in the past. While Cardi's comeback is just as subliminal as Nicki's shots were, she has seemingly responded with some shade of her own.

Sharing a list of the top-selling albums in the world, Cardi B reminded everybody that her debut LP Invasion of Privacy is still flying off the shelves. "One year and some change later and my album is still SELLING," she wrote in a new social post. "Only list I give a fuck about. 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Have a beautiful day everybody."

