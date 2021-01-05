The worlds of Cardi B and the WWE finally clashed last night, prompting speculation that she might make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 37. It all began when Vince McMahon called out Cardi during Monday Night Raw. "WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF," wrote the rapper. "This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!!!!"

During the evening, she revealed that her fandom for the WWE was limited, citing personalities like Trish Status, Booker T, and others as some of her favorites. While she did receive love back from those that she gave a shout out, others within the WWE used this opportunity to build more hype including Lacey Evans. The WWE Raw star, who was evidently still in character on Twitter, called out Cardi B with a reference to her spat with Nicki Minaj that left her with a knot on her forehead.

"Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't @NICKIMINAJ," Evans tweeted at Cardi. "You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye," she added.

The mention of Nicki Minaj is obviously triggering for Cardi B and with little discretion, she aired out Lacey. However, it was later deleted after people quickly reminded her that Evans was in character.

"A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie... Got me fucked up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the fuck you came from with your unnecessary bullshit," Cardi said in response. Again, the tweets were deleted but screenshots are forever. Lacey explained that Cardi misinterpreted her tweet, though she did double down on giving Cardi an ass-whooping if necessary.

"Awww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up," she wrote," But since you wanna be bad ass... keep me in mind when/if you show up to WWE. I'll kick your ass while listening to your music #PullUp."

No response from Cardi yet but we can imagine that there's already a storyline waiting for whenever the rapper ends up appearing on WWE. Check out the tweets below.