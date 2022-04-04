Cardi B went live on Instagram, Sunday night, after deleting her Twitter in response to going back and forth with several of her own fans on the platform. Many of her followers were upset that she wasn't in attendance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” Cardi tweeted on Sunday night after exchanging words with several followers.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up," but lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties.”

She brought up the loss during her Instagram stream, later in the night.

“Why would I show up with one nomination?” she asked her viewers. “And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my ni**a. Come on now. I don’t like that sh*t. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion.’ What the f**k does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos, what the f**k does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?”

Check out clips from Cardi's live stream below.

