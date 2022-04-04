Cardi B deactivated her Twitter account on Sunday after going back and forth with several fans regarding her family and not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. Fans were also pressuring Cardi to release her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she wrote in one tweet. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck?”



Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up," but went on to lose to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties.”

This isn't the first time Cardi has flirted with the idea of getting off of social media. Last month, she said that she had had enough after trolls complained about a photo of her daughter, Kulture.

“It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated," she wrote at the time. "Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff … If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff.”

Check out Cardi's final tweets before deactivating her account below.

