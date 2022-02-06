Cardi B celebrated one year of her hit single, "Up," on Twitter with her fans on Saturday. She also clapped back at one user who trolled her for focusing on dance choreography in her music video.

"One year of Up, I’m so proud," Cardi wrote. "Had the nation dancing from dope celebs, at weddings, in restaurants, at pep rallies. No gimmicks, just the country having fun during hard times. Thanks for making it #1, see y’all soon."



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

One user replied: "So the dance isn’t a gimmick when you’re supposed to be a rapper… oh? Hm."

"Hnmmmmmm I mean I can’t help that people wanted to remake the choreography that was in the music video," Cardi fired back. "I been doing choreography in music videos ever since I drop 'MONEY' in 2018 …so wats your point sweets?"

After its release on February 5th, 2021, "Up" reached as high as number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance.

Despite the success of her latest singles, "Up," as well as "WAP," Cardi has yet to release a follow-up album to 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

Check out Cardi's tweets below.