And just like that, she's got her third diamond-certified record, making history. Just a few weeks ago, the hip-hop community was celebrating Cardi B's second-ever diamond-certified record for "Girls Like You," a Maroon 5 song that she features on. Just a few weeks later though, and Cardi already has her third diamond plaque for "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

With her third diamond-certified record, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to earn this many diamond plaques. The 29-year-old rapper celebrated on social media.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Wow I’m sooo happy," she wrote on Instagram. "My album came out in 2018 and it's still breaking records. I have a solo diamond record, a feature diamond record and now ANOTHER diamond record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much, @jbalvin & @badbunnypr. I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record."

She concluded with a fun fact, telling fans that this song opened up a lot of doors for her, adding, "This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time."





Cardi's husband, Migos rapper Offset, congratulated her on the magnificent feat, saying, "She ain't the one to play with, another diamond record, 1, 2, 3 of them actually, everybody doubted at first and you continue to prove em all the way wrong @iamcardib."



Screenshot via @offsetyrn on Instagram



Screenshot via @offsetyrn on Instagram

Congratulations to Cardi B on making history yet again.