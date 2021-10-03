If we were to crown a queen of this year’s Paris Fashion Week, it would undoubtedly be Cardi B. The 28-year-old gave birth to her second child weeks ago, but that’s not holding her back from conquering France with her unbelievable looks.

Last week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore a tweed jacket complete with gold nipple patches that certainly got the internet talking, and on Saturday, she attended the Balenciaga show in another eye-catching ensemble.

Peter White/Getty Images

Cardi’s outfit consisted of a tabloid trench coat, made up of several colourful magazine covers. She accessorized with a large black hat, black gloves, boots, and some sparkly silver earrings.

Offset opted for a classic black look, wearing a baggy hoodie, an oversized leather jacket, a flannel, some simple pants, and a black shoe to top it all off. The couple’s outfits complimented one another perfectly, with Cardi’s coat standing out in stark comparison to her man’s jacket.

The mother of two isn’t the only celebrity that’s been in cahoots with Balenciaga as of late; the brand also teamed up with The Simpsons to create a special episode where the residents of Springfield head to Paris to walk the runway.

The clip also included cameos from Justin Bieber (who had a campaign with them earlier this year), Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, who have both been frequently spotted wearing their designs.

Cardi has been flexing her Paris Fashion Week experience all over social media, and just yesterday she revealed that her new friend, DemDem, gifted her with a beautiful Birkin bag and a floral arrangement.

Which of Cardi B’s Fashion Week looks have been your favourite so far? Comment and let us know.

[Via]