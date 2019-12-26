Notorious horndogs Cardi B and Offsethave no problem letting you know how bad they have it for each other. In their latest explicit overshare, the spouses posed for a photo against their Maybach car, simulating a very suggestive act. Offset pretends to be taking Cardi from the back, grasping her hips and making a satisfied and obscene facial expression. Cardi is leaning into her husband's groin area, surrounded by Chanel items with her eyes closed and her hand semi-covering her face. She posted the photo on Instagram, captioning it, "Maybach .....a very Chanel Christmas 🎄" with no reference to the naughtiness taking place.

The photo was hyped up by plenty, some flooding the comments with declarations of "Goals." Live Like Davis commented saying, "Issa mood," while Jessenia Vice wrote, "If that ain’t love ! Idk what is," before wishing the couple a Merry Christmas. If this photo wasn't enough of an indicator, these two seem to be having a pretty good holiday season. They recently purchased their dream home together, and spent Christmas morning there along with Offset's kids. All they can do now is celebrate by getting nasty on the TL.