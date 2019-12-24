You guys all already know this but, in case you forgot, Cardi B is an absolute freak. The former stripper has used sex to sell her brand for years, becoming one of the hottest female rappers on the planet in a short matter of time. In only took about twelve months for Cardi B to join Nicki Minaj at the top of the game and, to this day, she's still sitting comfortably on the throne next to Minaj. As we all wait for her next album, tentatively titled Tiger Woods, to arrive next year, the Bronx native decided to drop her skincare routine as all beauty influencers do on social media. However, the product she's been taking advantage of is not offered in stores... You might already know where this is headed.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Cardi B loves to remind us of her sex life with Offset, getting raunchy in her social posts and lusting over her husband whenever the opportunity arises. This week, she didn't exactly name the Migos member in her tweet but she implied that the rapper has been helping her out with her skincare routine. When a fan asked her to reveal what she had been using to get her skin so clear and glowing, Bardi returned with a very on-brand response: "C*M." Yes... she really said that. And yes... I really wrote a whole article about it.

These are the type of antics that the Bardi Gang lives for, stanning their queen with vigour whenever she comes through with the sauce like this.