As Biggie famously stated: Mo' Money, Mo' Problems. Cardi B has a first-hand understanding of this statement. Over the course of her career, she's found herself in several legal disputes. Some that she's won, others that she's lost and a few that are still pending. Among those that she's still fighting is a case filed by apparent Trump supporters following an altercation on the beach.

According to TMZ, Cardi B and her sister have filed a motion demanding that the defamation lawsuit filed against them by Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon is dropped. Cardi and Hennessy are arguing that there's no merit for this lawsuit except for the fact that they're celebrities. They're hoping the judge regards the case with a similar perspective.

Cardi and Hennessy were sued last year after Hennessy had a run-in with the three individuals who she claims were harassing her and her partner on the beach. Cardi and Hennessy later put the couple on blast on social media where they labeled them "racist MAGA supporters." The sisters fired back at the lawsuit, claiming that they were simply stating their opinion which shouldn't make them liable for defamation. Funny enough, Cardi and Hennessy stated in their legal docs, "the remedy for thin skin is thicker skin, not a lawsuit."

We'll keep you posted on updates on the case.

