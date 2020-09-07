Cardi B and Candace Owens went at it on Twitter, Sunday night, after Owens criticized Cardi B's lyrics and her recent hit song "WAP."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values," she wrote on Twitter, with a video of her discussing the topic.

"You wanna know why Joe gotta talk to me Candice," Cardi responded on Twitter. "Cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple"

From there the two went back and forth, taking shots at each other on the personal level and policy level.

"To clarify—Joe Biden 'gotta talk' to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister?" Owens said. "Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up."

"Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU. I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you," Cardi responded.

"Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance," Owens said.

Check out more from the Twitter duel below.