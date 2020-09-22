At the beginning of this month, Cardi B exposed a group of racists who yelled "Trump" and wore MAGA hats for allegedly harassing her sister Hennessy Carolina and her girlfriend Michelle Diaz for daring to park next to them at the beach.

The video shows Hennessy and Michelle getting into a shouting match with Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo, and Manuel Alarcon who claim that Cardi and her sister defamed them as "racists" during a fight in the Hamptons. They have filed a lawsuit against the superstar rapper and her sister.

At the time of the altercation, Cardi reposted the video and claimed that Hennessy and Michelle were being harassed for being in a mixed lesbian relationship. The plaintiffs say that they were simply relaxing on the beach when Hennessy approached them and starting yelling, spitting, and insulting them for wearing MAGA hats. They also claim that the video Cardi posted was edited and paints them as racists.

But... they were wearing MAGA hats and screaming "Trump" though... Aren't they painting themselves as racists?

As for what Hennessy has to say, she claims that the group started targeted her and her girlfriend after they parked next to the Caliendos and spoke Spanish.

With everything that Cardi B is going through right now, the last thing that she needs is another lawsuit. However, this feels like it should be simple enough to win for her and her sister.

