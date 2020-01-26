Captain Marvel - starring Brie Larson as the first female lead in a Marvel film - dominated at the box office pulling in a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide. The movie arrived in theaters in March 2019 and The Hollywood Reporter now details how the sequel to the movie is in the works. The script is being helmed by Megan McDonnell, the women behind Marvel-based series WandaVision - a miniseries that follows Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While details are at a minimum, the new movie will take place in the present day as opposed to the last movie. Marvel's President Kevin Fiege hasn't even shared too many details on the anticipated film but he did drop a hint at a Comic-Con back in July. "We didn't even mention that we're making Black Panther 2 and we didn't mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming," he said. "We didn't even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there's no time left to talk about mutants." Samuel L. Jackson also stars in the film set to arrive in 2022.

"I find the character so inspiring that whenever I feel nervous and scared, I feel like I can turn to her and I feel like, No, I got this. And that feels really awesome," Brie said her character. "I feel like I have the same awe over her that a lot of her fans do."