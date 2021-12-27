Political commentator Candace Owens has never been one to shy away from sharing her feelings – particularly those about the COVID-19 vaccine. Most recently, the 32-year-old offered up her take on former President Donald Trump's pro-vax status, saying that "people oftentimes forget how old [he] is."

In an Instagram video, Owens continued, "he comes from a generation – I've seen a lot of people who are older [and] have the exact same perspective – like, they came from a time before TV, before [the] internet, before being able to conduct independent research. And everything read to them was in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality."

Owens argued that the former reality star has difficulty finding "obscure websites" that spread misinformation about the pandemic. Just a few days ago she tweeted, "I have no issue with any person who wants the vaccine. I just will never let the vaccine into my body. I firmly believe that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet."

She went on to add, "I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of COVID-19." Trump, on the other hand, seems to see the benefits of being vaccinated.

During an interview, Owens attempted to place blame for all the deaths related to the pandemic over the last year on President Joe Biden, but the New York native was quick to shut down her claims about the jab.

"Oh no, the vaccines work," he shot back at the Connecticut-born author. "But some people aren't the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine. But it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected. Trump concluded, "people aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

What do you think of Candace Owens and Donald Trump's vaccine debate? Drop a comment below and let us know.

[Via]