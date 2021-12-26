Alex Jones, the host of the far-right conspiracy theory site, InfoWars, lambasted former President Donald Trump on his show, Saturday, for continuing to vocally support the coronavirus vaccines. The "emergency Christmas Day warning," as Jones put it, comes as the Omicron variant is sweeping the nation.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump recently told Candace Owens during a back and forth over the coronavirus vaccine.



Sergio Flores / Getty Images

He continued: “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Jones, who has been vehemently anti-vax throughout the pandemic, spent his Christmas program criticizing the former President.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said. “You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived, to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others.”

Check out Jones' clip below.

