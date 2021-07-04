Joe Budden has gotten into some very random feuds over the course of his career, and now that he is in the podcast world, he has been able to broaden the range of people he argues with. Perhaps the best example of this came recently as he called out fellow podcaster Andrew Schulz for platforming the likes of Alex Jones. Jones is a political commentator who has been known to tout fringe conspiracies all while delivering some truly racist rhetoric. As a result, Budden was upset with Schulz and demanded that he do better with his platform.

Well, as it turns out, Jones caught a whiff of this rant and decided to unleash on the former rapper during his show. In the YouTube clip below, Jones refers to Budden as "Booden" and consistently hits him with attacks, all while telling him to go "burn in hell."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

"I will not sit there and have racist black people who are feeding at the corporate new world order, eugenics, genocide, death cult tit, lecture me about how I'm bad because I'm white," Jones said. "Just because you are this black person paid by the corporate media to spew racism to divide this country in the world. I didn't do anything to you. I don't owe you anything. And you are despicable lying about me."

Jones didn't like the fact that Budden called him that "KKK guy" which seems to be the jumping-off point of Jones' frustrations. Over the years, Jones has been criticized by many throughout the media, and every single time, he offers the kind of rant that could only be described as something you would see on Adult Swim at 2 o'clock in the morning.

As for Budden, it will be interesting to see what he has to say about all of this.