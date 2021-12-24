His followers and fans are ready for former President Donald Trump to return to the White House in 2024 and have continued to advocate on his behalf. It is easy to find Trump supports contesting the COVID-19 vaccine and vocalizing their disgust with mask mandates, but a recent sit down with Candace Owens shocked Trump's fan base.

Trump, who reportedly came down with COVID during his presidency, was being questioned by Owens regarding the death toll of COVID cases under the Biden administration. “Yet, more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, than under you, and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how..." Owens began before Trump interrupted her.



Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t taking it. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Owens. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump also called the COVID-19 vaccine "one of the greatest achievements of mankind" and said that without it, we would have another Spanish Flu that "killed 100 million people." He also took credit, saying he "came up with three vaccines" expeditiously, ahead of schedule. Watch a clip below.