Canadian R&B Starlet Savannah Ré Is Seeking "Closure" On New Single

It was inarguably a huge weekend for any rap fans out there, and while things were slightly lighter on the R&B side, we still have some new arrivals to highlight – most notably, one from Savannah Ré.

The Canadian songstress shared "Closure" this weekend, which she described as "a blend of a bunch of different genres – something that I haven’t really made before."

Alongside her beautiful vocals, Ré worked with producers Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer, and Kevinshideout on her latest release, blending "Baile Funk percussion with dancehall and soca influences."

"I tapped into my past for this one, especially on the voicemail in the beginning (that’s actually me)," the two-time JUNO Award winner shared in a press release. "'Closure' is about a relationship that has run its course, but you’re still enamoured with this person and make the last-ditch effort to hold onto something that’s already gone. Even though it’s about toxicity, I wanted it to have an uplifting energy to it with tempo and bright sounds."

The new single follows "About U," which arrived last month, and is due to appear alongside it on Ré's upcoming No Weapons project, due out later this fall.

Stream "Closure" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why lie? There’s no point in wastin’ time

Mm, mm-hmm-mm

Cappin’ like that d*ck ain’t mine

Shit, act like I don’t need you but I do

So try to keep up with my appetite

I know what you’re feeling, had to give you some

Ooh, you never had before, babe

Have me blowin’ up your phone ’cause