Camila Cabello has been in a whirlwind of headlines lately since she's dating none other than Shawn Mendes. The couple has been spotted nearly everywhere showing off some PDA since they're in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. Of course, the happy life update for Camila has brought on some negative remarks from the interweb and it's for that reason why the "Havana" singer has shared a statement on Instagram on why social media is "not good" for her.



"Really wanted to send love to everyone on here - I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it- but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways!" she wrote.

The 22-year-old explained how taking time to simply breath and meditate has improved her life immensely. "I've been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving," she continued. "I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment -- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much."

